Tamra Judge Hints at Possible Cameo in Season 15 Reunion

BRAVO

When asked during a new interview if she has plan to return to the Bravo show, the 53-year-old reality TV star explains, ‘I never know what Bravo’s going to decide to do.’

–

Tamra Judge may have exited “The Real Housewives of Orange County” ahead of season 15, but it seems like fans will see her in the upcoming season 15 reunion. The former Bravo personality teased her appearance in an interview on Cj Skyes‘s Instagram Live series “The Weekly Scoop With CJ”.

During the live broadcast, Tamra shared to the host that the cast reached out to her during the filming of the reunion. “I did get a phone call during the reunion…you might see it, I don’t know,” the 53-year-old reality TV star teased.

She went on to say that she got “a little bit of feedback” on the reunion taping which took place on December 18. “I think that the reunion is going to be better than the entire season,” she said, though she admitted that she didn’t really keep up with the current season.

When asked if she had plan to return to the show, Tamra explained, “I never know what Bravo’s going to decide to do,” adding that she had yet to get “a former offer” to come back and even if she did, she wouldn’t be “telling anyone” because she wanted to make a surprise comeback. During the interview, Tamra also believed that “there’s going to be a shakeup, a big shakeup” on the series in the future.

<br />

Tamra, who had been on the show for 12 seasons, shockingly announced that she departed from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in January allegedly due to reduced salary and “humiliating” demotion. “Bravo bosses wanted Tamra to be bridge from the old cast to the new in season 15 and she refused,” a source spilled to Radar Online at the time. “Tamra got her pick up contract letter last, after the other ladies, and it had major conditions in it.”

The source added that Tamra “was even more than demoted to a friend role” which meant that “she’d have very little camera time. And it meant she would earn next to nothing in reality TV terms. She would go from $900,000 a season to $20,000 an episode for just three show appearances, which would add up to $60,000 total.” Thinking that “it was humiliating,” Tamra decided to walk away.

In her statement, she said, “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”