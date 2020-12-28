Sydney New Year’s Eve fines warning

Police will issue fines on New Year’s Eve in Sydney if anybody breaks the rules.

More than a million people usually pack into locations around the harbour for the world-famous fireworks.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on January 1, 2017. (AP)

Mrs Macquarie’s Chair will be empty this year. (Nine)

The city is being split into two zones, and police will be patrolling.

Police Minister, David Elliot, told Today they don’t want to have to fine people, but will if it’s needed.

“We will make sure that there are appropriate levels of police resources out,” he said.

Crowds gather at East Circular Quay on December 31, 2016, which won’t be allowed this year. (James Alcock/Nine)

“We will make sure the message is spread around the city to ensure that public safety is always forefront and we will make sure people that breach the laws are certainly fined for that,” he said.

“The message is… you might want to spend New Years Eve at home this year.”

Sydney NYE 2019 was packed with crowds. (Wolter Peeters/SMH)

People with tickets to bars and restaurants in Sydney are still allowed to go and enjoy the display, but need a pass from Service NSW.

People living in the area can also have up to ten people at their home for parties, but also will need a pass for them to enter.

A map of the green and yellow zones for New Year’s Eve in Sydney (Supplied)

There will be two zones, the green zone close to the harbour for which passes are needed, and the yellow outer zone, which people can enter, but should not gather.

Meanwhile, the man behind the display admitted it’s “disappointing” most will only see it on TV.

People wait for the New Years Eve fireworks on Observatory Hill in Sydney Harbour on December 31, 2016. (Fairfax Media)

Pyrotechnician and Foti Fireworks Founder, Fortunato Foti is disappointed people won’t see the display in person. (Nine Media/James Alcock)

Fortunato Fonti, from Fonti Fireworks, told Today: “It’s probably a little bit disappointing but we are glad that we are still able to put on a show for the people of Australia.”