Steve Trevor Easter egg you missed in WW84

Upon inspecting the Dreamstone, which she and Barbara initially believe is just a chunk of citrine, Diana notices that the Latin inscription scrawled on the base of the object suggests that it can grant wishes. She seems to brush it off, but Diana later picks it up again and, while closing her eyes and wishing silently, hopes that her long-lost love Steve will return. He does come back … but there’s a caveat. In the film, Steve inhabits the body of another man, played by Kristoffer Polaha. At first, Diana sees Steve as this other man and is confused as to why he’s speaking to her; when she realizes it’s Steve in his body, all she can see is Chris-Pine-as-Steve, not the other man’s face.

However, Steve still sees himself as the other man — proven when he looks in the mirror. One fan on Twitter, user @bugslayerken, noticed that the actor who plays the other Steve looks a lot like Lyle Waggoner, who portrayed Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman series that ran from 1975 to 1979. “Did anyone catch the reflection scene of Steve of him seeing himself how much he looked like the original Steve Mr. Lyle Waggoner. What a thoughtful Homage,” they wrote.

WW84 director Patty Jenkins soon confirmed the Easter egg, writing on Twitter, “Thank you so much for noticing @bugslayerken!!! These are the moments I live for. When all the details are finally seen by the fans. So great.”

From here, fans will undoubtedly be scouring Wonder Woman 1984 for other Easter eggs and references while it remains on HBO Max until it’s removed on January 25, 2021.