Sports trends we hope go away in 2021

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I could not run a team social media account. You have to be clever without working “blue,” you have to push the team’s agenda without it seeming overt, and worst of all, you have to be online, and posting, all the time. It does not seem pleasant, particularly if the team you work for is bad, and you get nothing but vitriol. Still, the people that do the job are largely quite clever and do excellent work. That said, some are getting too cute, too clever with their work, and as with most things on the internet, some of it is starting to lose its luster. I am definitely an old man, and I am definitely telling these branding experts to get off my lawn, but my annoyance stands.