Sports storylines to keep an eye on in 2021

Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Sports

It’s a straight-forward question with an answer that can drive one crazy trying to figure out. The realistic, honest answer: Nobody knows. Those who think they do are either guessing or trying to start a conversation for the sake of argument. There are reasons to be optimistic that things, involving the world of sports, will go back to pre-coronavirus pandemic days at some point in 2021. Then again, there are perhaps more reasons to think that won’t be the case, and perhaps 2022 is a better goal to shoot toward. Let’s just wait to see.