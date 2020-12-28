Soul Suspect was such a huge flop

Airtight’s troubles seemed to begin in April 2014, when the studio announced that it laid off 14 staff members as part of a restructuring. Airtight creative director Jim Deal told IGN at the time, “This restructuring is part of the normal ebb and flow of game production. Existing projects are on schedule and Airtight Games is actively seeking partners for exciting upcoming projects.” Additionally, Portal co-creator Kim Swift, who had left Valve for Airtight in 2009, departed for Amazon Games Studio that same month.

Murdered: Soul Suspect released as planned in June 2014, but Airtight suddenly shut down just weeks after. As GeekWire reported, the Washington-based studio closed its doors and sold its equipment at discounted prices. Even Airtight’s awards from the E3 convention were left behind. A connection between Murdered: Soul Suspect’s performance and Airtight’s closing wasn’t confirmed, but fans did speculate that it had to do with over-budgeting for the game and mixed reception.