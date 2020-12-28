Small details you missed in We Can Be Heroes

A Capella, played by actress Lotus Blossom, has one of the coolest power sets in We Can Be Heroes. Like her mother, the Heroic known as Ms. Vox, A Capella can control matter by singing. High notes become ear-piercing attacks that leave enemies defenseless — or, occasionally, irresistible lures for any neighborhood pets that may be nearby. Low notes can propel people and objects through space. If she hits the right tones, A Capella can even create vibrations that make her, her friends, and inanimate objects fly.

But powers aren’t the only thing that A Capella and Ms. Vox have in common. They also share a voice. While Blossom is extraordinarily charming as the young superhero, she only delivers A Capella’s speaking lines. When she sings, her voice is provided by musician and F is For Family alum Haley Reinhart, who also appears in We Can Be Heroes as Ms. Vox herself.

We Can Be Heroes marks Reinhart’s live-action film debut, but she’s not a stranger to show business. In 2010, Reinhart placed third on the 10th season of American Idol. Since then, her star has only risen. In 2012, Reinhart’s first album, Listen Up!, launched to rave reviews, while her covers of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Radiohead’s “Creep” (the latter performed the retro-styled cover group Postmodern Jukebox) were both big hits. She’s also toured, released a number of hit records, and has a recurring voice role on the animated sitcom F Is for Family. All that, and providing vocals for not one but two superheroes? Yep, it’s true: Reinhart really can do it all.