‘Sex and the City’ Star Kim Cattrall Opens Up About Her Involvement in the Show Amid Rumors of a Reboot

As talks about a Sex and the City reboot continue, one big question is whether Kim Cattrall will reprise her role. Cattrall was a key part of the HBO series and its success, but she’s been shutting down any and all possible SATC projects for the better part of a decade.

So far, Cattrall has not directly commented on the rumored reboot, but in an interview released shortly before the news, she suggested it wasn’t on her radar.

Kim Cattrall was one of the stars of ‘Sex and the City’

Cattrall appeared on Sex and the City as Samantha Jones. Jones is a fabulous, sex-positive PR agent who runs with a close-knit group of friends that includes hopeless romantic Carrie Bradshaw, traditional Charlotte York, and the feisty career-minded Miranda Hobbes. Critics thoroughly enjoyed Jones on the show and so did lots of viewers.

Sex and the City premiered in 1998 and aired for six seasons until 2004, when the show reportedly ended due to financial reasons, according to Bustle.

Kim Cattrall has refused to do any more ‘Sex and the City’ projects

After two movies (released in 2008 and 2010), Cattrall closed the door on Sex and the City. Despite widespread interest in more projects and public pleas from fans, she remains firm in her decision, repeatedly explaining she wants to focus on other projects.

As an alternative, she recommended in 2018 that another actor take over the role for Sex and the City 3, which was supposed to focus on Bradshaw’s life after Big’s death. But ultimately the movie was scrapped.

However, that might not be the end of the program. During the week of Dec. 20, confirmed a limited series revival is being discussed at HBO Max.

Before the reboot news, Kim Cattrall signaled once again that she had no interest in returning to the show

Cattrall was on the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast in an interview published on Dec. 23, when she was asked about her time on SATC. “It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were,” she replied (via Ace Showbiz).

She admitted it was slightly hard to walk away from the role when the show ended, but said she learned to embrace change over time. “Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird,” she continued.

Moving forward, Cattrall said she wants to focus professionally on projects that are relatable to her own life experiences. “I want to use my platform to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss. Loss is the biggest headache for my 60s so far. I’ve lost my father. I’ve lost my brother,” she added.

Given her comments on future SATC projects, it seems safe to say she won’t be on the reboot should it happen. But on the bright side, we can at least revisit her old work in past episodes and movies.

