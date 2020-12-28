Second Test day four Vodafone Test Series 2020 highlights, results, news, video

Australia is in dire trouble heading into day four, but it’s a chance for rookie Cameron Green to step up and announce himself as a Test player.

The 21-year-old will resume on 17, the highest score of his very brief Test career.

He has a first-class batting average of 51, and a significant innings today could just give the Australian bowlers a total they can defend in the fourth innings.

“A perfect opportunity for him to make a name for himself and shore up his place in the side,” former Australian captain Allan Border said on Fox Cricket.

“If I’m him, I’m thinking, ‘I’m not going to give my wicket away, if I’m out I’m last man out, I’ve got to make them bowl me out.’

“That would be my attitude, and not worry too much about the scoreboard.

“Just bat. There’s plenty of time left in the game.

“The last few guys will go down fighting for sure.”

Border admitted that Australia was well behind in the match, but noted that India had risen to the occasion after their Adelaide debacle.

“The Indians have outplayed Australia, simple as that,” he said.

“We go into day four behind the eight-ball because India have put us to the sword.

“The bowling has been outstanding, and some of the batting a little bit so-so.