SEC Women’s Basketball Games Postponed, One Rescheduled

SEC Staff

Photo: Doug Buffington | Getty Images

Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt women’s basketball program, the Florida at Vanderbilt game on December 31, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State game on January 3 and Vanderbilt at Missouri game on January 7 have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Florida at South Carolina game originally scheduled for February 25 has been moved to December 31 as the Gamecocks game against Ole Miss had been previously announced as postponed.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).