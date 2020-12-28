Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.29% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.29%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 4.60 points to trade at 50.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Halwani Bros (SE:) added 9.89% or 8.00 points to end at 88.90 and Ataa Educational Co (SE:) was up 7.33% or 2.80 points to 41.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which fell 3.28% or 0.80 points to trade at 23.60 at the close. SABB Takaful (SE:) declined 2.66% or 0.85 points to end at 31.15 and The National Co for Glass Industrie (SE:) was down 2.43% or 0.70 points to 28.05.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 127 to 64 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Halwani Bros (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.89% or 8.00 to 88.90.

Crude oil for February delivery was down 0.29% or 0.14 to $48.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March fell 0.12% or 0.06 to hit $51.28 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.59% or 11.05 to trade at $1894.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.21% to 4.5856, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7527.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 90.127.