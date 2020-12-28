Sara Molina To Tekashi 6ix9ine: You Haven’t Seen Your Daughter In Months!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is playing the sympathy card after it was revealed that his baby mama Sara Molina, barred him from seeing his daughter for Christmas.

Sara hopped on her social media to accuse the rapper of being a deadbeat:

“This man hasn’t spoken to my daughter in months. He didn’t reach out for her birthday, Thanksgiving. We haven’t heard of that man having a concern for my daughter since the beginning September. You’re not just going to come around my family around the holidays,’ she says in the video clip which lasted for almost 20 mins.

“He’s getting into altercations, he’s going into infested places with people with no masks, going to strip clubs, you’re doing all this extra sh*t and beefing with people. You haven’t seen your daughter in months. Didn’t even call on her birthday. You haven’t done nothing right that you said you was going to do right on your end. “

6ix9ine’s attorney continues to maintain that the rapper has been trying to see his child, but has not been allowed.