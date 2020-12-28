Russia’s air passenger traffic falls around 48% year-on-year in November By

© . FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen in front of a departures board at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow



MOSCOW () – The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in November fell 47.9% year-on-year to 4.67 million, the aviation authority said on Monday.

Rosaviatsia added that passenger traffic had fallen 46.2% in year-on-year terms between January and November to 64.14 million people.

Russia grounded international flights earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since resumed certain routes.