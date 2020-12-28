Russia’s air passenger traffic falls around 48% year-on-year in November By

© . FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen in front of a departures board at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow
MOSCOW () – The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in November fell 47.9% year-on-year to 4.67 million, the aviation authority said on Monday.
Rosaviatsia added that passenger traffic had fallen 46.2% in year-on-year terms between January and November to 64.14 million people.
Russia grounded international flights earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since resumed certain routes.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.