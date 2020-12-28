Russian fishing trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 missing By

MOSCOW () – A fishing trawler sank in the northern Barents Sea leaving 17 people missing, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing emergency services.
Five rescue vessels were searching for survivors but only two people have been rescued so far out of a 19-member crew, Interfax said.
The emergency services were quoted saying that ice accumulation led to the sinking of the vessel.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.