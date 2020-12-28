Robyn Dixon Drops Bombshell on Karen Huger About Her ‘Embellished’ Hat

Robyn Dixon of The Real Housewives of Potomac is an entrepreneur and started a hat line recently. The Bravo star calls her business Embellished and has found herself at odds with co-star Karen Huger. When the latter made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, she threw major shade at Dixon. However, at the season 5 reunion, Dixon was able to clap back and she did so epically.

Why are the ‘RHOP’ stars feuding?

RHOP is all about women supporting other women. When Dixon asked her co-stars to model her hats, they all agreed to do so. The photos would be used to place around her online website that would serve as a shop as well. However, things took a deep turn when the ladies took their annual cast trip to Portugal.

During their getaway, Dixon received some of the photos from the session and she was not impressed with the way Huger’s came out. Dixon said that the photographer gave her all the best pictures, but she was having a difficult time loving the way Huger looked in her hat.

The Bravo personality made the decision to not feature Huger on her website indicating that the Grande Dame was not in the age group she was targeting. Dixon fulfilled her wish and Huger was nowhere to be found on her online shop.

Karen Huger throws some shade at Robyn Dixon

The Grande Dame is not one to mess with as she will get down and throw shade that ends up stinging hard. Huger did not let her fans down when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and Dixon came up. She first shamed Dixon for age shaming her.

“That’s Robyn who was doing the age-shaming and shame on her,” Huger said on the show. “Again, they don’t understand because they don’t have the wisdom that we mature women have.”

Huger then threw that shade right back at her commenting on her looks, just like Dixon did to her.

“Now, Robyn is a hard 40, and lookin’ every day of it, but…I really feel like she shot herself in the foot with this because we 50-year-olds can afford her product,” Huger added. “In fact, the 20-year-olds that wanna buy Robyn’s hats come to their mama for the money, so she just shot herself in the foot.”

Robyn Dixon’s revenge?

At the RHOP Season 5 reunion, the feud between Dixon and Huger came up. Dixon’s co-stars explained that her hats are good because they’re lined inside with satin and doesn’t mess up their hair. Dixon explained that everybody’s pictures were “more fun” and she felt Huger didn’t want to be there.

“I honestly felt that she didn’t want to be there, that was the energy that I got from her from the beginning of that photoshoot,” Dixon said during the reunion.

Huger denied not wanting to be there as she took time off her schedule to support Dixon.

“My sales have been tremendous, the response I’ve been overwhelmed with and I’m really excited about the future of my business,” Dixon added.

Huger then asked if her picture was going to go up and Dixon retaliated by saying, “Honestly Karen, that hat was one of my slow sellers, so I didn’t bring it back.”

Andy Cohen, host of the reunion, couldn’t help but laugh at Dixon’s shade and what she was implying. Huger added that she liked the hat but Dixon contradicted her reminded everyone she threw the hat during one of the RHOP confessionals.