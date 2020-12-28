Rivera: Heinicke to start vs. Cardinals if Smith unavailable

Dwayne Haskins blew his chance at a fresh start with the Washington Football Team after tossing two interceptions in a 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The second-year quarterback admitted he had a rough week after being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for COVID-19 violations, but head coach Ron Rivera appears to be sick of excuses.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rivera said Monday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday if veteran quarterback Alex Smith is unable to play.
Smith is dealing with a lingering calf strain, and his status remains uncertain heading into the final week of the 2020 regular season.
Heinicke replaced Haskins during Sunday’s game against the Panthers, completing 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. He played well, and now it seems like Haskins is falling further and further down Washington’s depth chart.
It was reported Sunday by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that Washington will “likely move on” from Haskins in 2021. He has become the team’s third option behind Kyle Allen and Smith, so there’s really not much sense in keeping him beyond this season unless Rivera believes he can turn things around.
The 23-year-old also reportedly asked for a trade after being benched following a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There wasn’t much interest in his services at the time, La Canfora reported, and interest in him during the offseason might be minimal.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90