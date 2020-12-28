Rivera: Heinicke to start vs. Cardinals if Smith unavailable

Smith is dealing with a lingering calf strain, and his status remains uncertain heading into the final week of the 2020 regular season.

Heinicke replaced Haskins during Sunday’s game against the Panthers, completing 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. He played well, and now it seems like Haskins is falling further and further down Washington’s depth chart.

It was reported Sunday by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that Washington will “likely move on” from Haskins in 2021. He has become the team’s third option behind Kyle Allen and Smith, so there’s really not much sense in keeping him beyond this season unless Rivera believes he can turn things around.

The 23-year-old also reportedly asked for a trade after being benched following a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There wasn’t much interest in his services at the time, La Canfora reported, and interest in him during the offseason might be minimal.