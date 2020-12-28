‘RHOP’s Karen Huger Wants Candiace Dillard To ‘Grow’ Following Explosive Season

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger says that she hopes fellow cast member Candiace Huger will “grow” following her extremely dramatic season on the show.

“Candiace is definitely still in an emotional place as she shares her sincere feelings, that is a tough place to be,” Karen told Page Six. “Moving forward, learning and growing is a healthier option. I do pray she gets there.”

'RHOP' MIDSEASON TRAILER

Candiace has not appreciated Karen’s decision not to take sides during her beef with Monique Samuels.

“You can say whatever it is you need to say to smooth it over, but I’m looking at your actions,” Candiace told the publication last week.

“As they say, actions speak louder than words. Karen’s actions from the beginning of this toxic fight and afterwards has been very difficult to peg and trust. I don’t see how we come back from that place.”

Candiace and Monique have not yet patched up their differences. The drama will likely roll on to the next season.