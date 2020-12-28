Residents mark ten years since Theodore flood evacuation

“All the old fellas were saying ‘we’ll be right, we’ll be right, it won’t flood too much at all’,” Theodore resident Banana Shire Mayor told .
“But they were wrong this , it certainly did flood.”
The Dawson River eventually peaked at 14.7 metres, with residents unable to return until 12 days later.
Firefighters and train drivers helped clean the mud from houses, with food and clothes donated from across the state.
Wayne Hepple coordinated the SES effort to help get Theodore back on its feet.
“A lot of people were distressed as you would expect,” he said.
“The whole community knew that the township had really been hurt and really helped get them back on their feet.”
As Theodore mopped up, the water moved to other towns down river.
By New Years eve 2010, an area the size of New South Wales was underwater in Queensland.