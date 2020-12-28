Residents mark ten years since Theodore flood evacuation

Ten years has passed since one of the largest evacuation efforts in Queensland history .

Three hundred people were airlifted out of Theodore on 28 December 2010 when the western Queensland town was ravaged by a record breaking flood.

Army helicopters were used to take residents to safety before almost every building in the town was submerged.

"All the old fellas were saying 'we'll be right, we'll be right, it won't flood too much at all'," Theodore resident Banana Shire Mayor

"But they were wrong, it certainly did flood."

The Dawson River eventually peaked at 14.7 metres, with residents unable to return until 12 days later.

Firefighters and train drivers helped clean the mud from houses, with food and clothes donated from across the state.

Wayne Hepple coordinated the SES effort to help get Theodore back on its feet.

“A lot of people were distressed as you would expect,” he said.

“The whole community knew that the township had really been hurt and really helped get them back on their feet.”

As Theodore mopped up, the water moved to other towns down river.