Report: Patrik Laine still looking to move on from Jets

Patrik Laine is prepared to show up to Winnipeg Jets training camp next month instead of holding out. However, it appears the Finnish winger still wants out of Winnipeg.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Laine prefers a change of scenery, which is something he has reportedly been wanting for a while. The 2016 second-overall pick hasn’t formally requested a trade, though the Jets began taking calls on him in September.
A number of teams expressed interest in Laine over the last two offseasons, including the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. Pagnotta adds it’s unclear if talks with any of those teams are currently happening.
In 68 games last season, Laine notched 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists). He surpassed his output from the 2018-19 campaign and potentially could have set a career-high in points if the remainder of the regular season wasn’t canceled due to COVID-19.
The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his two-year, $13.5 million deal and will become a restricted free agent following the 2020-21 campaign. If he isn’t traded this season, Laine very well could move on from the club this coming summer.
