Report: Padres ‘taking a serious run’ at Ha-Seong Kim

The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes, where he has played some of the best baseball of his career. Last season, Kim hit .306 with a career-high 30 home runs, 109 RBI and a .921 OPS.

San Diego is going to face plenty of competition for Kim’s services this offseason. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers are among teams pushing to acquire him.

Sources told ESPN last week that Kim has received multiple contract offers of five-plus years. His deadline to sign an MLB contract is Jan. 1.