Realme Q2 smartphone with 5000mAh battery expected to launch in India soon – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: It appears that smartphone maker Realme is gearing up for new smartphone launches in the coming new year. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the Realme X7 series in India next year. Now it seems that the company will launch the new Realme Q2 series in India soon.

The yet to launch Realme smartphone has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which hints that the company might soon launch the Realme Q2 smartphone in India. This is the same smartphone which the company launched in China along with the Realme Q2 Pro and Realme Q2i in October this year.

The tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted an image which shows the BIS listing of the upcoming Realme smartphone with model number RMX2117. It is expected that the price of Realme Q2 will start at Rs 15,000. The company has not yet announced any official details about the launch of the smartphone.

Realme Q2 specifications

The Realme Q2 comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s Realme UI on top. The handset will be powered by an octavos-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

The Realme Q2 packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users can further expand the storage by adding a microSD card.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP macro shooter. The front is home to a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture. The handset is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

