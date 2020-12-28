‘The Real Housewives of New York’ spoilers find that cast members might not always get along in front of the cameras but it looks like they are putting their differences aside for this one time.

There are new reports that say both Leah McSweeny and Ramona Singer came together to attend a rally in Times Square to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to close indoor dining in New York City. The protestors there were also demanding a bailout for restaurant owners.

‘Real Housewives of New York News’ Spoilers: Leah McSweeny And Ramona Singer Come Together To Protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Indoor Dining Ban

Leah shared several photos from the protest and captioned it with, “This isn’t about dining out. Open your eyes. This is about hard working people, small business owners and NYC. There is no NYC without restaurants, our sous chefs, bus boys and bartenders, wait staff etc. They need help. 1.4% transmission rate in indoor dining does not warrant plummeting all these people into poverty. Please pay attention!!! These photos say it all.”

Ramona also shared several photos from the protest on her social media accounts as well. The 64-year-old reality star wrote, “As a New Yorker I am appalled to see what is happening to the restaurant/hospitality industry! How do @nygovcuomo & @nycmayor expect these businesses to survive!!? The CDC states indoor restaurant dining only represents 1.43% of covid cases 73% come from household gatherings….and what about subways, buses and planes?”

She continued, “It is my opinion @nygovcuomo wants to bring New York City to its knees economically he wants to destroy it, the reason is because he needs a federal bailout. Prior to Covid New York State was already in serious debt. It is time we stand up and save our small businesses!!”

Page Six states that is unclear of Bravo cameras for the Real Housewives of New York were filming Ramona and Leah while they were at the protest.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.