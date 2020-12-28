Rapper Lil Tjay Searched By Cops During Music Video Shoot!!

The police targeted Lil Tjay and decided to conduct a search while he was shooting a music video.

The 19-year-old rapper was shooting the video but then switched on his Instagram Live to film when police showed up and began to search his vehicle. He was not arrested.

According to TMZ, officers responded after getting calls about people waving guns. There were reportedly more than 150 people in the courtyard In Queens, with lots of vehicles all around parked illegally.

Fivio Foreign was also present. Cops say they parked the illegally parked vehicles, and that’s why Tjay’s car was targeted.

NYPD arrested 21-year-old Tahjay Dobson — for gun possession, resisting arrest and false personation after cops say they recovered a pistol with a loaded clip in a vehicle he was occupying.

It seems the feds are taking out all of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s foes, leading many to suspect that he may still be a federal informant. Lil Tjay is one of several rappers who have beefed publicly with 6ix9ine after his release from prison.