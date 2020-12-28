Rams’ Goff can wait until offseason to undergo thumb surgery

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff remained in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after breaking and dislocating his right thumb. His availability for the team’s regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals is now in question.
However, surgery won’t be the reason Goff is held off the field on Sunday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Goff can wait until the offseason to undergo thumb surgery.
It’s not surprising that Goff wants to attempt to play through the injury. The Rams will make the playoffs with a win over the Cardinals or a Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers. If Goff were to miss Sunday’s game, L.A.’s playoff chances would essentially be gone. John Wolford, who has never appeared in an NFL game, would be in line to start.
At 9-6, Goff and the Rams have struggled this season. The 26-year-old has completed 67% of his passes — the best completion percentage of his career — for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.
Despite the team’s struggles, the Rams still defeated the Cardinals earlier this season, so there is hope that they’ll make the playoffs.
