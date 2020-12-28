Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Torn Over Their Pregnancy Plans? British Royal Family

British Royal Family News says that for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, moving on might be very hard, especially after they experienced the devastating loss of their miscarriage this summer.

As a matter of fact, a lot of royal fans can’t help but wonder what’s in store for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially when it comes to their family plans. Here’s what you need to know.

British Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Torn Over Their Pregnancy Plans?

Just last month the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had lost her second child while she was holding her son, Archie Harrison, in her arms.

In her op-ed with the New York Times, Meghan wrote, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same.”

Seeing how a miscarriage is an unfortunate experience that is very hard to move forward from, there’s a chance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be putting their family plans on hold from now.

That, or they might not even be trying to get pregnant again. In an interview with WaterBear, Prince Harry hinted that a second child might not be in the works, seeing how he’s more worried about climate change and the future.

“The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?” he said.

He pleaded, “We can’t steal their future, that’s not the job we’re here for.”

So far Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not made any public comments about the matter.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.