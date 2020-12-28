Porsha Williams Shares New Footage Featuring Dennis McKinley, Putting PJ To Sleep

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account featuring Dennis McKinley and her daughter, PJ. Check out the video that she recently dropped on her IG account.

‘Y’all baby girl has gotten so good at bedtime; she even let daddy put her down with no tears! 😂 Jumping but no tears lol How cute? 😍😍 @workwincelebrate #DaddysGirl #Blessings #GirlDad @pilarjhena,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Please give me tips and how did you get her off the bottle at night if you did ?’

A commenter posted this: ‘Does her head not hurt due to sleeping in her little ponytails?? My head always hurts,’ and a commenter said: ‘Why does the door get closed? Just curious? I never did that didn’t see a benefit. 🤔’

Someone else posted this message: ‘You don’t need to post this, Porsha. Cherish these moments, and it’s privacy. Not everything needs to be broadcasted and announced.’

A follower said: ‘Who else saw the orb (Angels) flying in her room. Awww so sweet. She’s a big girl now.♥️’

Someone else said: ‘Dennis Gave Her The Quick 1 2 Pat On The Back An Cut Up Outta There 🤣🤣’ and somoene else posted this: ‘Does she want a cup in the middle of the night? My 1-year-old is wearing me out with wanting milk at 1 am, and 5 am.’

A fan said: ‘That’s so cute your daughter is around the same age as mine, so I like to see what kids her age are doing.’

One follower said: ‘I hope my baby girl does the same when the time for her to be in her room by herself.👏’ and somoene else posted this: ‘Damn he didn’t even kiss her good night nor a hug he was ready go get on down 🤦🏽‍♀️’

Porsha Williams looks amazing in her recent video that she shared on her social media account. Check out the clip that she posted on IG.

