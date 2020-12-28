Pieces of a Woman: Netflix drama starring Vanessa Kirby was inspired by real grief

Kata Wéber and Kornél Mundruczó, the writer and director couple whose new film Pieces of a Woman is released on Netflix this week, have spoken of the real-life grief that inspired the drama starring Vanessa Kirby.

Talking to The Telegraph, Mundruczó said Wéber’s script was based on their own experience of losing a child during pregnancy.

The film, which seeks to address the social taboo surround miscarriages, follows Boston couple Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LaBeouf) after their devastating home birth experience at the hands of a flustered midwife.

During the story, Martha has to navigate her grief while dealing with the midwife’s trial over charges of criminal negligence, the public scrutiny, and her troubled relationships with her husband and her mother.

“We just didn’t talk about it,” Mundruczó said of his and Wéber’s miscarriage. “And then later on I unexpectedly read a few fragments from Kata’s notebook [depicting an argument between a mother and daughter over the right way to grieve the loss of a child] under the title Pieces of a Woman and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, how deep did you push this down?’”

Wéber, 40, said she didn’t realise she was grieving at first: “Writing was like therapy. You begin to understand your own feelings.”

Pieces of a Woman is released on Netflix on 7 January.

