Panthers vs Washington Football Team live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 live online

As the season comes to a close each game is hugely important for teams still in the playoff or wildcard hunt. The Carolina Panthers continue to struggle without star RB Christian McCaffrey and have lost 8 of their last 9 games. However, they’ll do some teams a big favor if they can beat the hot Washington Football team in Week 16. Here’s how to watch it live from anywhere.

The Carolina Panthers gave the Packers a run for their money this past week but still came out on the losing end. Something we’ve seen time and time again the last nine weeks. The only game they’ve won since early October was against the Lions several weeks back. Basically, they’re a solid team that continues to struggle.

Things aren’t getting any easier for Teddy Bridgewater and DJ Moore, either, as they’re about to face a strong, ascending, and confident Washington Football team. Right now the Panthers’ (4-10) season is basically over, but they’ll still try to knock off a 6-8 Washington team that’s trying to inch into the playoffs. If Washington loses, it’ll open the door for the Cowboys to sneak in. Basically, there is a lot riding on these last few games.

At press time The Washington Football team is only a 2-point favorite, but we have a feeling they’ll win this one by at least six. They’re in the top 7 in the league for both sacks and interceptions, which doesn’t bode well for a struggling Panther team. Whether you’re a huge Washington fan, or a Dallas fan hoping for a loss, here’s how to watch this week’s matchup.

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team: When and where?

The Panthers have to travel to FedEx Field in Maryland where they’ll face Washington on the 27th at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. If you want to watch from the UK it’ll be a late evening game at 6pm.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs Washington online from outside your country

If you’re an NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we’ll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts that are geo-locked and can’t tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really help make Sunday’s better. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, and avoid blackouts.

