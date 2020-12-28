Over 130 players to wear graduation patch in bowl games

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 28, 2020)—–More than 130 Southeastern Conference football student-athletes are eligible to wear the SEC Graduation Patch in postseason bowl games, signifying that they have earned their college degrees.

The SEC introduced the patch in 2016 season for student-athletes in all sports who have already earned their degree, but have not exhausted their eligibility. The SEC logo patch on their uniforms is replaced with a special patch with the word “Graduate” underneath the conference logo. The patch is similar in design for all conference schools, but it is school-specific in color.

The 146 graduates represent SEC universities that are slated to compete in postseason play beginning December 30 with Florida’s appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

Following is a complete list of SEC football graduates from universities participating in bowl games.

Alabama

Christopher Allen, Slade Bolden, Deonte Brown, Joseph Bulovas, Logan Burnett, Ben Davis, Landon Dickerson, Joe Donald, Thomas Fletcher, Miller Forristall, Najee Harris, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Phidarian Mathis, Josh McMillon, Dylan Moses, Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson Jr., Devonta Smith, Major Tennison, Carl Tucker, Daniel Wright

Arkansas

Ty Clary, Shane Clenin, Myron Cunningham, Deon Edwards, Feleipe Franks, Dorian Gerald, Elias Hale, T.J. Hammonds, Hayden Henry, Xavier Kelly, Blake Kern, Jack Lindsey, Jonathan Marshall, Grant Morgan, Tyson Morris, A.J. Reed, Micahh Smith, Dalton Wagner

Auburn

Malcolm Askew, Nick Brahms, K.J. Britt, Big Kat Bryant, Anders Carlson, Brandon Council, Tanner Dean, Tashawn Manning, Devin Guice, Brodarious Hamm, Trent Kelley, Grant Loy, Caylin Newton, Jordyn Peters, Prince Micheal Sammons, Clarke Smith, Eli Stove, Bill Taylor, Austin Troxell, Chandler Wooten

Florida

Brett DioGuardi, Jacob Finn, Stone Forsythe, Brett Heggie, Stewart Reese, Nick Sutton, Kyle Trask

Georgia

Daniel Gothard, Trey Hill, Prather Hudson, Tre’ McKitty, Julian Rochester, Bill Rubright

Kentucky

Cedric Dort Jr., Max Duffy, Brandin Echols, Isaiah Epps, Luke Fortner, Phil Hoskins, Drake Jackson, Wes Johnson, Zach Johnson, Justin Rigg, A.J. Rose, Brett Slusher, Sawyer Smith, Clevan Thomas Jr., Jamar “Boogie” Watson, Quintin Wilson, Terry Wilson, Landon Young

Ole Miss

Ryder Anderson, Ben Brown, Mac Brown, Jared Farlow, Jaylon Jones, Luke Logan, Royce Newman, Hal Northern, D’Vaughn Pennamon, Jack Propst, MoMo Sanogo, Kenny Yeboah

Mississippi State

Jay Banks, Paul Blackwell, Reed Bowman, K.J. Costello, Tucker Day, Greg Eiland, R.J. Jennings, Kobe Jones, Scott Lashley, Osirus Mitchell, C.J. Morgan, Dareuan Parker, Fred Peters, Brandon Ruiz, LaQuinston Sharp, Marquiss Spencer, Matt Stanic, Erroll Thompson, Austin Williams

Texas A,amp;M

Cagan Baldree, Connor Blumrick, Camron Buckley, Keldrick Carper, Micheal Clemons, Travon Fuller, Carson Green, Aaron Hansford, Jared Hocker, Buddy Johnson, Ryan McCollum, Kellen Mond, Dan Moore Jr., Ikenna Okeke, Ryan Renick, Drew Riethman, McCrae Rutledge, Thomas Spann, Colton Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Braden White