OnePlus 9 series smartphones to come without periscope lens – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to launch three new smartphones under the upcoming OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. An online report suggests that none of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones will come with a telephoto lens.

The report does not specify as to why the company has decided not to include a periscope lens in the OnePlus 9 series. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have two main camera modules which will be accompanied by two smaller lenses.

Some earlier reports suggest that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, while the OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The report also adds that the OnePus 9 Lite is said to be priced around $600 (Rs 45,000). It is also expected that the OnePlus 9 series is also said to offer 65W fast charging support.

Recently, information about OnePlus Nord SE — a special edition model of the affordable OnePlus handset of 2020 — were also tipped online.

“Per the information we have received, the OnePlus Nord SE is a special edition (SE) version of the original OnePlus Nord that is being created in partnership with designer Joshua Vides, best known for his collabs with Fendi,” said a report by Phonearena.

This was also corroborated by popular tipster Max Jambor, who has been correct in most cases when it comes to OnePlus. As per him, this partnership will focus on aesthetic changes such as custom wallpapers and an exclusive rear panel.

