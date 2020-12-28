OKCoin latest exchange to suspend XRP trading and deposits By Cointelegraph

OKCoin latest exchange to suspend XRP trading and deposits
Crypto exchange OKCoin announced it would delist XRP following the news that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission would be pursuing legal action against .
In a blog post released today, OKCoin said its “best course of action” in response to the recent SEC lawsuit would be to suspend trading and deposits of XRP. The exchange wrote that the suspension would take place over two days. Users who borrowed through OKCoin “are required to return the borrowed value” before Jan. 3. The following day, the exchange will suspend spot trading, margin trading and deposits for XRP.
