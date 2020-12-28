NRL to relax biosecurity protocols for 2021

NRL players are unlikely to be kept in strict biosecurity bubbles in 2021, despite the spike in cases on Sydney’s northern beaches, while capacity crowds are expected to be allowed for the entire season.

The NRL’s biosecurity expert, associate professor David Heslop, has told the game’s bosses that restrictions can be relaxed for next season.

“We’ve moved the Apollo protocols into what we call Apollo Standby,” he said, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Apollo Standby is designed to retain all of the functions that allow the NRL to respond quickly to an event like what’s happening on the northern beaches.

“We’ve got the protocols that we have, but we can dial them up and down as we need and that’s been my advice to the NRL.”

The NRL has confirmed players who live on the northern beaches have been granted exemptions by the NSW government to attend training, with Manly the club most affected by the localised restrictions.

Every Manly player is screened at training and must document their daily movements.

“The lockdown orders do permit certain activities to occur, so necessary training activities in preparation for an elite sportsperson, which the NRL players are, are permitted,” Heslop said. “But that has to be done acknowledging the risks.

Heslop confirmed a modified version of the 2020 protocols are likely to be in force next season, which won’t be as strict as those in place this year.

Fans pack into Leichhardt Oval to watch a pivotal final round clash between the Tigers and Sharks in 2019. (Getty)

And that includes crowds at venues.

“There’s no difference in fundamental terms to what’s happening now, compared to the grand final,” he said. “So, no, I don’t see any barriers to having crowds.”

The Warriors have already announced they’ll be based in New South Wales until at least the end of March, with the absence of a Trans-Tasman travel bubble making it impossible for the team to be based in New Zealand.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!