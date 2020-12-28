NFL Week 16 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL regular season is getting down to its final moments, and you’ll have plenty of chances to turn on your TV and watch NFL football this week.

Christmas Day, a Friday in 2020, featured one NFL game. Then there were three more on Saturday. Sunday’s two afternoon windows will feature a total of 10 games, and then you’ve still got Sunday and Monday night games. This will actually be less Sunday afternoon games than there have been in a while, so the Week 16 coverage map provides ample opportunity to watch your favorite team play.

Fox gets the double broadcast window this weekend, with CBS only sending one game to each market. That means a big audience for the late-afternoon matchup of Seahawks-Rams, which might not otherwise see much attention outside of the west coast. But as those two teams compete for the NFC West title, the majority of the country will see it. 

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 16, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 16

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

(506Sports)

Red: Falcons at Chiefs

Blue: Giants at Ravens

Green: Bengals at Texans

(506Sports)

Red: Rams at Seahawks

Blue: Eagles at Cowboys

(506Sports)

Red: Colts at Steelers

Green: Browns at Jets

Yellow: Bears at Jaguars

Blue: Panthers at Washington (Late)

Orange: Broncos at Chargers (Late)

TV schedule for NFL Week 16 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. There will have been four games played before Sunday, with one on Christmas Day and three on Saturday. There’s also Sunday Night Football between the Packers and Titans,  followed by a Monday night game between the Bills and Patriots. 

CBS coverage

  • Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)
  • Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

  • Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 16 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order by size)

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkBrowns at JetsGiants at RavensEagles at Cowboys
Los AngelesFalcons at ChiefsBroncos at ChargersRams at Seahawks
ChicagoBears at JaguarsFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
PhiladelphiaColts at SteelersGiants at RavensEagles at Cowboys
Dallas-Ft. WorthColts at SteelersGiants at RavensEagles at Cowboys
San Francisco/Bay areaColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
Washington D.C.Giants at RavensPanthers at WFTEagles at Cowboys
HoustonBengals at TexansPanthers at WFTEagles at Cowboys
BostonColts at SteelersGiants at RavensRams at Seahawks
AtlantaFalcons at ChiefsPanthers at WFTRams at Seahawks
PhoenixColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
Tampa/St. PetersburgColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
SeattleColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
DetroitBears at JaguarsFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
Minneapolis-St. PaulBears at JaguarsFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
MiamiColts at SteelersGiants at RavensRams at Seahawks
DenverFalcons at ChiefsBroncos at ChargersRams at Seahawks
OrlandoColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
ClevelandBrowns at JetsGiants at RavensRams at Seahawks
SacramentoColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
CharlotteFalcons at ChiefsPanthers at WFTRams at Seahawks
PortlandColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
St. LouisColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
PittsburghColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
IndianapolisColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
BaltimoreGiants at RavensPanthers at WFTEagles at Cowboys
Raleigh-DurhamFalcons at ChiefsPanthers at WFTRams at Seahawks
NashvilleColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
San DiegoFalcons at ChiefsBroncos at ChargersRams at Seahawks
Salt Lake CityColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
San AntonioColts at SteelersBengals at TexansEagles at Cowboys
Kansas CityFalcons at ChiefsBroncos at ChargersRams at Seahawks
ColumbusBrowns at JetsBengals at TexansRams at Seahawks
MilwaukeeBears at JaguarsFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
CincinnatiBrowns at JetsBengals at TexansRams at Seahawks
Las VegasColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
JacksonvilleBears at JaguarsFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
Oklahoma CityBrowns at JetsFalcons at ChiefsEagles at Cowboys
New OrleansColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsRams at Seahawks
MemphisColts at SteelersFalcons at ChiefsEagles at Cowboys
BuffaloColts at SteelersGiants at RavensRams at Seahawks

