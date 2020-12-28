NFL News: Houston Texans JJ Watt Calls Out Players Who Don’t Put In 100% – “You Shouldn’t Be Here”

The NFL playoffs are nearly locked up, and as we approach the end of the regular season, Houston Texans standout defensive end Justin James Watt had some things to say about his 4 and 11 team. In a press conference, Justin James Watt really unloaded a lot of what he was feeling and fans are congratulating and thanking him for wanting to make his team better and hold people accountable.

In the video, he explains that they (the players) are extremely lucky and get paid handsomely to play a game, but it is still their job. If they can’t show up and do what they need to do, they should not be there. It has a lot of viewers and fans wondering if he’s calling out someone specific on his team, or the team as a whole!

“JJ Watt was asked how he and the Houston Texans can bounce back next week. His answer is required viewing for many.”

The video is less than two minutes, but Watt lets his emotions truly be seen as he explains thoroughly that his team should be working harder and there’s no reason players shouldn’t take this seriously.

Fans commented on the clip praising Watt and what he said, “I love JJ Watt! This applies to so many teams, sports & professions.”, “All players should have his attitude. Glad we have his brothers on our team – good genes.” and “If this doesn’t make you a jj watt fan i have no idea what would definitely gives me a new appreciation for him…best wishes for you”.

JJ Watt has been won 5 First-Team All-Pro acknowledgments, 5 Pro Bowls, 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards as well as a slew of other awards.

