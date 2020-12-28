New Year 2021: How to download and send New Year WhatsApp Stickers

The year 2020 is about to end and it’s the time when people start searching for a way to greet their friends and family. If you are looking for a way to send wishes to family or friends, then one option is WhatsApp Stickers.

Wondering from where to download WhatsApp Stickers? Follow our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:



The latest version of WhatsApp



Working internet connectivity

Steps to download and send New Year Stickers

1. Open Google Play Store and search for New Year WhatsApp Sticker



2. Download any sticker of your choice and wait for it to install



3. Open the downloaded Sticker app and then tap on add/+ button placed in front of it



4. Once added, head to any WhatsApp Chat window



5. Tap on Emoji icon from the textbox area



6. Tap on Stickers icon from the bottom



7. Look for the sticker pack you’ve just added



8. Tap on any sticker and send.



Do note that the feature is only available on Android smartphones, iOS users can take help from their Android friends or use another Android smartphone to download the stickers by following above steps and share it with an iOS device via WhatsApp. These stickers can be saved as favourites for future use.