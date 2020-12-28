Nets’ Dinwiddie out for season with partially torn ACL

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Spencer Dinwiddie for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
The 27-year-old guard suffered a partially torn ACL in Brooklyn’s 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He landed awkwardly during the third quarter, but luckily he has no other structural damage in his knee.
Dinwiddie had a breakout year last season while the Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.8% from deep in 64 regular-season games.
The former second-round pick could be one of the NBA’s top free agents this coming summer if he declines his $12.3 million player option for next season. With this latest injury sidelining him for the season, it’s hard to imagine he’ll turn down over $12 million from the Nets.
With Dinwiddie sidelined, Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, Caris LeVert and Tyler Johnson will likely see some more playing time in the coming months.
