Nets’ Dinwiddie out for season with partially torn ACL

Dinwiddie had a breakout year last season while the Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.8% from deep in 64 regular-season games.

The former second-round pick could be one of the NBA’s top free agents this coming summer if he declines his $12.3 million player option for next season. With this latest injury sidelining him for the season, it’s hard to imagine he’ll turn down over $12 million from the Nets.

With Dinwiddie sidelined, Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, Caris LeVert and Tyler Johnson will likely see some more playing time in the coming months.