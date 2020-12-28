Monique Samuels Reveals She’s Leaving ‘RHOP’ During IG Live!

During an IG Live session, Monique Samuels told her followers that she is quitting RHOP! Her announcement came after the season 5 reunion episode and she made it very clear that she was ‘over it!’

According to Monique, all the hate she received has finally become ‘too much’ for her, which is why she’s apparently leaving the reality TV show for good!

‘I’m over it. So, when the hate becomes real…I am over it. My husband and I are in a position where we do not really need for anything. I am blessed, I am grateful; that is not me bragging that’s just me being absolutely 100. If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything and watched the show and watched the different things happening behind the scenes what response can I give them,’ the reality celeb told her viewers during the live video.

She went on to also claim that, while on the show, she has been ‘gaslit’ before suggesting that it might be time for her to leave RHOP, showing a peace sign at some point.

As mentioned before, this Live session followed the season five reunion during which footage of Monique and Candiace Dillard’s altercation was finally shown.

It was definitely one of the most explosive fights in the Real Housewives franchise.

Fans know that it happened during the stars’ winery trip and it was so intense that it even got physical, featuring hair pulling and glass breaking!

Their fellow housewives, as well as crew members, tried their best to end the altercation as soon as possible and the two women were finally separated from one another.

During the reunion, Monique later explained why she reacted like that when Candiace waved a finger in her face.

According to her, it triggered memories of her dad putting her down when she was younger, a trauma she has been focusing on while in therapy.

‘That fight was not about you. Nothing you said in that moment warranted the response that you received, and I offer my apology. I am sorry for the pain that you’re still going through, and I hope you are able to heal and move forward,’ she told her co-star.

