Monique Samuels QUITS The Real Housewives Of Potomac!! (Video)

Monique Samuels has confirmed that she is leaving Real Housewives of Potomac.

“It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV and to be honest y’all, I’m over it. So I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique,” she told her fans on Live. “I love y’all, I thank y’all. But when you cross certain lines, there’s no going back and for me, my family is that line. And the opinion of my family and my kids, and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion. So I’m over it.”

CANDIACE DILLARD SPEAKS ON MONIQUE DRAMA

Andy Cohen has confirmed that all ladies would be invited back — it seems as though Monique may have decided not to sign her contract.

Monique continued, “Love y’all, appreciate everything, but I’m over it. So when the hate becomes real, I’m over it. So I thank God that my husband and I are in a position where we don’t really need for anything. I’m blessed, I’m grateful, that’s just me being absolutely 100. And if my kids were to get older and say they watched everything and they watched the show or they watched all these different things that’s happening behind the scenes, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that? So gaslight me once, gaslight me twice, gaslight me three times? Nah. I throw you this (puts up the peace sign). And that’s what it is.”