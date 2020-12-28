Monique Samuels Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Before Season 6

RELATED STORIES

Another Real Housewives cast member is walking through the franchise’s revolving door: Monique Samuels announced Sunday that she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 6.

Following Sunday’s broadcast of the Potomac Season 5 reunion show, Samuels shared in an Instagram Live video why she’s exiting the series, attributing much of the decision to her family and her desire to shield loved ones from events that transpire on the show.

“It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” she began. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love y’all, I thank y’all. But when you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

During Season 5, Samuels’ marriage to ex-Washington Football Team player Chris Samuels was the subject of much gossip, including rumors about the paternity of Samuels’ son Chase. And, as Samuels explained in her Instagram video, “when the hate becomes real, I’m over it.”

“If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything and they watched the show, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that?” she added. “I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV. Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype… I was working overtime to really check myself because that’s the exact opposite of what I want to display on a TV show, and in real life, most importantly. I’m always going to be a great example and role model for my kids, and you have to know when enough is enough. And enough is enough.”

Samuels, who joined Potomac back in Season 2, went on to thank Bravo, “a network that is so amazing,” and expressed her gratitude for “having the platform to be able to speak to so many people every week. I’m so blessed and so grateful.”

“I am very much at peace,” she concluded. “It’s been a rough year, but this is the happiest I’ve been in my entire life.”

Season 6 of Potomac has not been officially announced, but Samuels confirmed in a previous Instagram video that contracts have been sent to cast members for the sixth cycle. TVLine has reached out to Bravo for comment on Samuels’ exit, which follows recent franchise departures like Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards (Beverly Hills), Dorinda Medley (New York City) and NeNe Leakes (Atlanta).