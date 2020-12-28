Men’s basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

SEC Player of the Week – Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore from Hesperia, Calif., had 26 points four rebounds, two assists and a block in the Crimson Tide’s win over ETSU. Shackelford shot 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from the field, including 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from 3-point range.

SEC Freshman of the Week – LSU guard Cam Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Va., scored 29 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and a block in a win over Nicholls St. He converted 47.6 percent (10-of-21) of this field goals in the game, It was his fourth game with 20 or more points and the third time he made 10 field goals.