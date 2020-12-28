Meghan Trainor Admits ‘I’m Scared of Birth’ for 1 Totally Relatable Reason

Meghan Trainor is a few short months away from giving birth to her first child with her husband, Daryl Sabara. Though she’s excited to welcome a baby of her own, the singer recently revealed the one thing about her upcoming due date she’s extremely nervous about — and it has a lot to do with the still-raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meghan Trainor is afraid she won’t have one special person in the delivery room with her

Many first time moms have concerns going into childbirth.

While some women worry that something will go wrong while giving birth, others are left numb over the fear of inadequate pain.

Meghan Trainor, on the other hand, is nervous about who she can and can’t have in the delivery room with her as her due date draws closer.

While speaking with Philadelphia radio station B101.1 earlier this month, the “All About That Bass” singer — who is currently pregnant with her first child, a baby boy — shared that she’s afraid she might have to deliver without mom Kelli Trainor by her side due to COVID restrictions constantly shifting.

“My doctors keep going back-and-forth. I’m scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room,” the singer explained. “‘Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I’m like, ‘but I need my momma…I just need my head rubs, how do I do this?’”

Meghan Trainor has been making the most out of the coronavirus pandemic

Despite feeling nervous about her upcoming due date, Trainor says she’s “super healthy” and “so excited” to welcome her son, even though she might not have her full support squad present and accounted for.

But having a baby during the coronavirus pandemic has always been part of her and husband Daryl Sabara’s plans as they saw some benefits to a quarantine pregnancy.

“We planned it out so that when I tell people that it’s scary to go to my appoints alone they’re like, ‘Well don’t have a baby in quarantine,’” Trainor shared. “I just didn’t want to travel so much when I was pregnant and I knew this was time when I could stay home and elevate my feet. Some appointments my husband got to go to, and some he didn’t, but those appointments the doctors were very nice to me and set up a whole FaceTime.”

Still, Meghan Trainor is terrified of the coronavirus

Though she wants to be surrounded by her loved ones during this special time, Trainor has been keeping her distance from people for much of her pregnancy because, as she puts it, “I’m too scared of corona.”

“With my pregnancy, it’s terrifying,” she recently told E! News. “I haven’t seen a human being except my family because I’m too scared. Or we all get tested right before that moment and see each other. But I don’t have friends and I’m okay with that because I’m too scared to hang out with you.”

But hanging out with friends and family isn’t a priority for Trainor at this time. Instead, she and Sabara are counting down the days until their little bundle of joy arrives, which is when the singer can officially take a much-needed break.

“We can just, like, focus on, like, getting ready to give birth and have a baby and have a human,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight. “I probably am not going to take that long of a break. I told them the first three months, leave me alone — me, baby, that’s it. And husband.”