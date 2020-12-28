Meek Mill Insists His New Music Streaming App Will Be Different From Spotify, Tidal and Apple

Instagram

The Philadelphia rapper has teamed up with 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk to build their own music streaming platform, insisting the new app will not be the same as the already existing ones.

–

Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk are developing their own music platform.

The 33-year-old star has teamed up with his fellow rap stars to build their own digital streaming service as a new platform that will support artists with the hope of maximising “black wealth.”

Meek made the announcement on Twitter whilst seeking a third party to build the platform, writing, “Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in! We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please! 21 gone link in too we need some app options we looking for the best platform builders!!!! Tryna get started 2021 (sic).”

The following day, Meek gave more information surrounding the business venture and expressed how they plan to donate money back to the musicians who stream their music through the platform.

He tweeted, “We gone start something and donate a % to the people we make money from! We waiting on production now! #culturecurrency coming full blast!!!”

However, the “Going Bad” hitmaker assured fans the new platform would not be a copy of already existing streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music as they plan to connect with the big companies to maximise their client’s work.

He added, “Respectfully to Spotify too we get millions with them one of my biggest platforms I sell on! We need their help too… but we gone build something where we can maximize black wealth and we not gone fail by any means ‘we got a real backing behind us’ let’s get it.”

“We not even trying to build the same thing as Spotify …tidal … apple we wanna build a platform/tool and connect it with those big big companies and eat and build up some billion dollar sh*t! If you a big rapper that sale a lot and got a lot of influence rap in for (percentage) (sic).”