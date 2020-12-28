Matthew Wade’s fiery exchange with Rishabh Pant in MCG Test match

He was a cult figure during India’s last tour down under and young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has once again caught the attention of the Aussies with his chat behind the stumps.

Pant is known for his energy in the field and was at it once again during day three of the MCG Test as India’s bowlers put their side on the doorstep of a famous victory.

However, not everyone was a fan of Pant’s encouragement, which often came in the form of laughter, with Australian opener Matthew Wade taking some of his own jabs.

Wade could be heard taking jabs at Pant’s physical condition in the 16th over, claiming that the Indian keeper was “25 kilos overweight”.

Matthew Wade and Rishabh Pant came face to face to end the second session of play on day three (Twitter)

He continued going at the Indian young gun later on in the day after Pant once again laughed some encouragement his bowlers’ way.

“You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen,” Wade could be heard saying.

Wade and Pant came face to face to end the second session, with the Australian opener turning to face the keeper in an extravagant leave off Ravi Ashwin.

“He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t really say much, he’s just always laughing at you,” Wade told Fox Cricket in the tea break.

“I don’t know what’s so funny, it must be my batting.”

Despite Wade’s numerous jabs at Pant, the Indian would eventually have the last laugh, with the opener dismissed for 40 soon after the tea break.

