Mark Hamill Finally Makes It To Tosche Station For Power Converters After 43 Years!

It’s been over 40 years, but Luke Skywalker has finally made it to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters! In ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ way back in 1977, Mark Hamill’s Luke complains about having to do chores for his Aunt and Uncle instead of going to Tosche Station.

All these years later, Hamill took to Twitter to share an edited photo of himself finally making it to the station for his power converters. This line has become very popular in pop-culture and fans say it often when they don’t want to do something and would rather go pick up some power converters.

“I can finally cross this off my “to-do” list”

I can finally cross this off my “to-do” list.#BetterLateThanNever pic.twitter.com/3rmfEiA3tv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2020

The line is often mocked and teased because of how whiney and childish the young Luke is, however, according to Hamill himself, that was the point! In an interview with Starwars.com, he said, “You know, I get mocked a lot for, ‘But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters, but I did that intentionally to be able to grow and make him as much of a clueless teenager as possible because by the end of the film he has found his purpose in life and he’s so profoundly changed.”

It took over four decades, but the legendary moment finally happened, and was shared by none other than Luke Skywalker himself!

Hamill recently reprised his role in Disney Plus’s ‘The Mandalorian’ and rumor has it, he’ll be returning as Luke Skywalker for more projects! We can only hope!

