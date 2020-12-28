Marco Rubio Accuses Dr. Fauci Of Lying About COVID-19!!

Sen. Marco Rubio has accused the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying about COVID-19.

“Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March. Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity,” Rubio wrote. “It isn’t just him. Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing.'”

Advice about the virus has not always been consistent, as the strain itself keeps mutating and evolving. On Sunday, Fauci explained why his estimates about the virus has changed at time.

“We have to realize that we have to be humble and realize what we don’t know,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash, calling the numbers “guestimates” based on extrapolations from what we know decisively about measles. “75% to 80% for her immunity for COVID-19 is a reasonable estimate,” he said. “And in fact, most of my epidemiology colleagues agree with me.”