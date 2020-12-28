M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why He’s Not Fit for Marvel Movies

WENN

The ‘Sixth Sense’ director insists Marvel wouldn’t want to hire him as a director for their superhero blockbuster because his filmmaking is ‘very quiet and tiny and introspective.’

M. Night Shyamalan has insisted his filmmaking is too “introspective” for a Marvel or DC film.

“The Sixth Sense” director revealed that he has had “many conversations” with the major studios about making a superhero flick but feels that his style behind the camera does not lend itself well to the iconic superhero franchises.

“I’ve had many conversations over the years about many of the superheroes with many of the studios that own them, and how I would wanna approach it,” he told ComicBook.com.

“And it’s one of those things that I think this is my style, if there was ever a situation I mean, I said, ‘I did it’. I made my comic book movie, but the minimalism, the insinuating, the not using CGI all of that stuff is a very different language. So, whenever we’ve had those conversations in the past about XYZ person, it’s your character or franchise. I get so nervous about like, ‘Hey, this is not what you would want me to do to make it very quiet and tiny and introspective.’ ”

The filmmaker admits he wouldn’t want to turn any of his own movies into franchises although he feels his 2000 thriller “Unbreakable” lends itself best to a series.

“You never say never but I don’t believe I’d ever make a sequel, but the Unbreakable script in its entirety, was essentially three movies,” he mused. “When I first outlined it, it was three movies in one go. And I was like, ‘This is impossible! I can’t write this in two hours.'”