Los Angeles County partners with Healthvana to allow COVID-19 vaccine recipients to be able to show their vaccination status in services like Apple Wallet (Emma Court/Bloomberg)

Emma Court / Bloomberg:

Los Angeles County partners with Healthvana to allow COVID-19 vaccine recipients to be able to show their vaccination status in services like Apple Wallet  —  – Key is getting people their second dose, official says,nbsp; — Longer-term, the software will be a way to verify vaccinations

