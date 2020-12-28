Los Angeles County partners with Healthvana to allow COVID-19 vaccine recipients to be able to show their vaccination status in services like Apple Wallet (Emma Court/Bloomberg)

Emma Court / Bloomberg:
Los Angeles County partners with Healthvana to allow COVID-19 vaccine recipients to be able to show their vaccination status in services like Apple Wallet — – Key is getting people their second dose, official says,nbsp; — Longer-term, the software will be a way to verify vaccinations
