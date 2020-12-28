Lori Loughlin is finally a free woman again. The disgraced Hollywood actress was released from prison on Monday after spending two month behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters, Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade, into college.

As many fans know, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were caught in a massive college bribe scandal in which the couple paid a heap of money to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin Finally Gets Released From Prison

Lori has been sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli sentenced to five months in prison. Lori was hoping to spend Christmas with her two daughter, Isabella and Olivia Jade, but it looks like their reunion was only delayed by a few days.

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation says that Isabella and Olivia Jade are hoping to repair their relationship with their mother. During her recent interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Olivia took full responsibility for her family’s actions in the college admissions scandal.

“Olivia and Bella have gotten closer through this difficult transition,” the source tells ET. “The family has all admitted internally, and now publicly — with Olivia speaking out on Red Table Talk — that they were absolutely in the wrong. The whole situation ended up being more horrifying than they could have ever anticipated. They are so remorseful and are determined to make things right.”

The source goes on to say that there was a huge strain on the girls’ relationship with their mother but slowly but surely they are working on making things better.

“There was a point in time that they weren’t speaking to their parents at all, but things have gotten to a more peaceful place over time,” the source says. “Lori and Mossimo want their children to live happily and the whole family wants to put this behind them and do their best to move on, grow and succeed together and individually. They are hopeful that people, brands, companies, friends and family don’t judge them or their children as a result of their mistakes.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.