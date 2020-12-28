Link’s cabana in The Wind Waker isn’t what you think

At first glance, the Private Oasis looks like a tropical resort that’s fit for a legendary hero, but the first weird thing about the island is its servant. Instead of an actual person, the door to the cabana has a painting of a man in a butler’s outfit, and it’s fully capable of speaking. The game doesn’t explain this, so gamers are left to wonder if the door is haunted.

When Link enters the cabana, everything is also pretty normal looking. There are few sliding puzzle mini-games to play and some gorgeous architecture. But when you use the grappling hook to activate a switch hanging from the ceiling, the fireplace goes out revealing a hole that leads to the basement of the home.

This where things take a nightmarish turn. When Link descends into the basement, he’s met with a sewer-like labyrinth filled with ReDeads, Hyrule’s answer to zombies. Why in all places are there zombies just casually chilling in the basement of what was once the vacation home to a teacher on another island? This also isn’t explained, but one can only guess that ReDeads can also get tired and like to kick back every now and then.