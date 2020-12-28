LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs

LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year.



AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit allows users to control the TV’s power, volume, and more using the Home app or Siri. These features are also available on select Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs.

LG initially said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models, since it could not “guarantee” a “seamless user experience” on older models, resulting in tens of thousands of people petitioning the company to reconsider.

Earlier this year, LG also made the Apple TV app available on select 2018 smart TVs.

